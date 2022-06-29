Gas drops by just over 7 cents per litre in N.L. in unexpected price adjustment

Gas prices dropped in N.L. on Tuesday. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press )

In an unexpected price adjustment, the cost of gasoline decreased by 7.1 cents per litre across the province on Tuesday.

The Public Utilities Board said it's because of "recent commodity market developments."

Regular gas prices are now $1.59 on the Avalon, $1.61 on the Burin Peninsula, $1.63 in the central Newfoundland community of Springdale, $1.59 to $1.60 on the west coast of the island and $1.61 to $1.63 on the Northern Peninsula.

Meanwhile, stove heating oil on the island has plummeted by 11.6 cents per litre.

However, in western Labrador and Churchill Falls, stove oil has increased by 6.51 cents per litre.

The PUB said the increase there is because of increases in the benchmark price for New York Harbour ultra low sulphur kerosene.

