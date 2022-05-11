Gas prices rise by 7.6 cents per litre across N.L. in PUB's weekly adjustment

Gas prices rose overnight across Newfoundland and Labrador (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

The majority of fuel types increased in price across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday.

Gasoline is leading the way with a 7.6 cents per litre jump, outlined in the Public Utility Board's weekly scheduled price shift.

Customers are now paying $1.68 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.69 on the Burin Peninsula, $1.70 in central Newfoundland, $1.72 in Springdale, between $1.68 and $1.69 on the west coast of the island and between $1.69 and $1.71 on the Northern Peninsula.

Diesel also had a slight increase by 2.1 cents per litre.

Propane also rose slightly by 0.5 cents per litre and stove oil increased by 5.25 cents per litre for the island.

Stove oil decreased in Labrador by 4.25 cents per litre.

Furnace oil, for the entire province, dropped by 0.84 cents per litre.

