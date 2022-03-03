Most fuel prices increase slightly across N.L. in PUB's weekly adjustment

Gas prices increased slightly across N.L. on Thursday. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

Gasoline prices are on the rise across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday.

Gas increased slightly by 1.3 cents per litre after dropping by just over seven cents on Monday.

Prices, as of Thursday morning, are now $1.60 on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.62 on the Burin Peninsula, $1.63 in central Newfoundland, $1.64 in the Springdale area, $1.61 to $1.62 on the west coast of the island and $1.62 to $1.63 on the Northern Peninsula.

Furnace oil increased by 1.18 cents per litre, while stove heating oil increased by 2.93 cents per litre on the island and 5.87 cents per litre in Labrador.

Propane rose by 1.5 cents per litre.

Diesel prices dipped slightly by 1.2 cents per litre.

