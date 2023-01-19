Gas increases slightly as all other fuels dip in N.L.'s weekly price shift

Gasoline prices are up in N.L. by 2.4 cents per litre on Thursday. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Gasoline prices are the sole increase in this week's scheduled Public Utilities Board adjustment for Newfoundland and Labrador.

The cost per litre on gas rose by 2.4 cents per litre Thursday, meaning customers are now paying $1.64 on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.65 on the Burin Peninsula, $1.66 in central Newfoundland, $1.68 in the Springdale area, between $1.64 and $1.65 on the west coast of the island and between $1.65 and $1.67 on the Northern Peninsula.

Diesel, meanwhile, dropped by 6.2 cents per litre.

Furnace oil also decreased by 5.29 cents per litre.

Stove oil decreased by 4.67 cents per litre on the island and 5.59 cents in Labrador.

Propane fell by 2.4 cents per litre.

