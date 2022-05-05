Gas drops nearly 9 cents a litre in N.L. in unscheduled price adjustment

Gas prices dropped by nearly nine cents per litre overnight in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Axel Tardieu/CBC/Radio-Canada)

Gasoline prices have dropped by 8.7 cents per lite across Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday.

The unscheduled Public Utilities Board price adjustment comes from "significant decreases" in the benchmark price for the product in New York.

Customers are now paying $1.61 on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.63 on the Burin Peninsula, $1.64 in central Newfoundland, between $1.62 and $1.63 on the west coast of the island and between $1.63 and $1.65 on the Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, a litre of gas now costs $1.77 in central Labrador, $1.68 in Labrador West and $1.70 in Churchill Falls.

Diesel, furnace oil, stove oil and propane are unaffected by the price adjustment.

The next scheduled price shift is set for Thursday.

