Cost of most fuels drops across N.L. in weekly PUB adjustment

The price of fuels, except for propane, decreased across the province on Thursday.

The cost of gas decreased by 3.4 cents per litre and the cost of diesel decreased by 4.7 cents.

The price of regular, unleaded gas now sits at $1.64 on the Avalon Peninsula and $1.66 in central Newfoundland and Notre Dame Bay East. The price tag is highest in Labrador south in the Lodge Bay and Cartwright areas, where it sits at $1.90.

The cost of furnace oil dropped by 6.09 cents per litre, now costing about $1.23 on the northeast Avalon Peninsula, $1.27 on the south Avalon Peninsula and $1.40 in the Gaultois, McCallum and Rencontre East areas and in Grey River, François, Grand Bruit and La Poile.

Stove oil decreased on the island by 4 cents per litre and in Labrador by 4.01 cents per litre. Propane saw this week's only price increase, by only 0.2 cents per litre.

