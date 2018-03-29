Majority of fuel types drop in price across N.L. in scheduled PUB adjustment

Gas and most other fuel types decreased in price across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday. (The Canadian Press)

Most fuels decreased in price across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday.

Gas dipped slightly by up to 2.9 cents per litre, meaning customers are now paying $1.70 on the Avalon, $1.72 on the Burin and in central Newfoundland, $1.74 in the Springdale area, $1.71 to $1.72 on the west coast of the island and between $1.72 and $1.74 on the Northern Peninsula.

Diesel dropped in price by 5.7 cents per litre after some larger increases a week ago.

Furnace oil also decreased, by 4.94 cents per litre.

Stove oil fell by 7.54 cents per litre on the island and by just more than five cents in Labrador.

Propane, meanwhile, increased by 1.7 cents per litre.

