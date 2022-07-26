Small adjustments made to all fuel types across N.L. in scheduled PUB price shift

All of the major fuel types changed slightly overnight across N.L. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

All fuel types will see slight changes in price on Thursday in the Public Utilities Board scheduled weekly adjustment.

Gas increased slightly by 3.7 cents per lite.

Customers are now paying $1.67 a litre on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.69 on the Burin Peninsula, $1.70 in central Newfoundland, $1.71 in the Springdale area, between $1.68 and $1.69 on the west coast of the island and between $1.69 and $1.71 on the Northern Peninsula.

Diesel also increased slightly by 2.1 cents per litre.

Stove heating oil saw increases in both Newfoundland, by 1.08 cents per litre, and in Labrador by 1.69 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, furnace oil saw a small decrease in price by 1.01 cents per litre and propane dipped by four cents.

