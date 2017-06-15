N.L. gas prices down marginally, a week after hitting record high

Gas prices decreased this week in Newfoundland and Labrador, but the prices of all other fuels are on the rise. (Associated Press)

The price of gas in Newfoundland and Labrador is down on Thursday after reaching an all-time record high last week.

The Public Utilities Board announced a decrease of 1.3 cents per litre, which means that a litre of self-serve gasoline will cost no more than $1.539 on the Avalon Peninsula.

The decrease comes after gas prices hit a record high of $1.551 on Sept. 16.

Gas prices are higher in most other parts of the province. In central Newfoundland, the maximum price for a litre of gasoline is $1.564, while near Corner Brook the maximum price is $1.547. In central Labrador, the price is lower, at $1.508.

The PUB announced increases in the prices of all other fuels this week. Diesel will increase by 2.7 cents per litre, and propane will increase by 2 cents per litre. The prices of furnace oil and stove oil are both set to rise by 2.28 cents per litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

