Gas prices up, diesel down across N.L. in weekly price shift

Gas prices increased by seven cents per litre across N.L. on Thursday. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

The price of gas increased by seven cents per litre Thursday in the weekly scheduled price adjustment by Newfoundland and Labrador's regulator.

Customers are now paying $1.62 on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.64 on the Burin Peninsula, $1.65 in central Newfoundland and the Springdale area, and $1.64 on the west coast of the island and the Northern Peninsula, up to St. Anthony where prices are now $1.66.

Diesel, meanwhile, is trending in the opposite direction. Prices are now seven cents per litre cheaper for the province.

Home heating oil increased by 4.8 cents per litre, while stove heating oil also increased by 3.63 cents per litre in Newfoundland. In Labrador, stove oil decreased by 9.32 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls.

Propane decreased by 0.8 cents.

