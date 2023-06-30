Gas, diesel prices up in N.L. as federal carbon tax takes effect

Canada's new federal carbon tax is on the books as of Saturday, bringing up the price of gas and diesel in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Public Utilities Board (PUB) increased the maximum price of gas by 3.8 cents per litre, according to a news release. Much of the increase can be attributed to the removal of the provincial carbon tax in favour of the federal tax.

The removal of the provincial tax means 11 cents per litre is coming off gasoline and diesel, but the federal carbon tax adds 14 cents per litre.

The change puts the maximum price of gasoline at around $1.66 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula. Prices vary between $1.66 and $1.83 per litre across the rest of Newfoundland, and between $1.69 and $2.12 per litre in Labrador.

Diesel increased by 4.6 cents per litre. Prices for the fuel in Newfoundland now range from between $1.66 to $1.78 per litre, while customers in Labrador will pay between $1.73 and $2.41 per litre.

No other fuels are affected by Saturday's adjustment. The prices of home heating fuels will be adjusted at the next scheduled update, July 6. The carbon tax is expected to increase the price of those fuels by around 17 cents per litre, in addition to HST.

Federal clean fuel regulations also come into effect Saturday, but the PUB says any adjustment to the price of carbon will come next week.