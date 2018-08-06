Gas prices inch closer to record high in N.L.
New price a tenth of a cent off provincial record
Gas prices in Newfoundland and Labrador are on the rise again this week, bringing the price to just a tenth of a cent from the record set earlier this summer.
The province's Public Utilities Board announced an increase of 0.2 cents per litre on the maximum price of gas Thursday, meaning a new price of as much as $1.547 for a litre of self-serve on the Avalon Peninsula. Prices are more expensive in other pricing zones.
The increased price erases a drop of 1.4 cents per litre from two weeks prior, and is just a tenth of a cent away from the record price of $154.8 set on July 15.
Elsewhere in the province, the increase means prices of as much as $1.572 in central Newfoundland, $1.619 on Fogo Island and $1.673 in southern Labrador.
The price up of diesel is also up Thursday, rising by a full cent per litre. Furnace and stove oil are up 0.8 cents, with propane rising 0.3 cents.
The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
