Gas prices dip slightly across N.L. for 2nd straight week
Price now sits at $1.521 on the Avalon
Gas prices in Newfoundland and Labrador are dropping for the second straight week, moving another small step away from record highs seen earlier this summer.
The Public Utilities Board, which regulates fuel prices across the province, announced a decrease of up to 0.7 cents per litre on a tank of gasoline as part of their weekly price setting.
The change means a litre of unleaded self-serve will cost no more than $1.521 on the Avalon Peninsula.
That price will vary in different parts of the province, with limits reaching $1.546 in central Newfoundland, $153.7 in west coast communities like Port aux Basques and the Codroy Valley, and $1.673 in southern Labrador.
The price limit has dropped 2.6 cents per litre on the Avalon since Aug. 5, when prices were set at $1.547.
Most other fuels are also on the decrease Thursday, with the exception of propane.
Diesel is down 0.2 cents per litre, and furnace and stove oil will decrease 0.14 and 0.17 cents respectively.
Propane will increase by 0.1 cents.
The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
