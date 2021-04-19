N.L. gas prices dive nearly 6 cents for 3rd straight decline

Newfoundland and Labrador drivers are seeing gas prices down by 5.9 cents per litre. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Gas prices are dropping for the third week in a row — and by enough that consumers should notice it when they pay at the pump.

In its weekly Thursday morning price setting, the Newfoundland and Labrador Public Utilities Board ordered a retail drop of gas of 5.9 cents a litre.

The drop in prices means the maximum price for regular self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula is now $1.463 per litre.

Prices are higher in other parts of the province. For example, in central Newfoundland, gas is now $1.488 per litre, while in central Labrador, gas is now $1.508 per litre.

Together with earlier drops, it brings gas prices down by about 8.5 cents, and to where they were during much of June, before cascading increases that set a new record in July.

The PUB also announced a drop in all other fuel prices, with the exception of propane.

The price of diesel is down 2.8 cents per litre, while the prices of furnace and stove oil will both decrease by 2.37 cents per litre.

The price of propane for heating fuel will increase by 1.8 cents per litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.