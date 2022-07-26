Unexpected price change sees gas drop by 9.9 cents per litre across N.L.

Gas prices decreased by 9.9 cents per litre in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

In an unexpected change ahead of the weekend, Newfoundland and Labrador's oil and gas regulator decreased the price of regular gasoline by 9.9 cents per litre.

The Public Utilities Board says it's because of "recent commodity market developments," meaning the board is intervening to adjust maximum prices outside of its regularly scheduled weekly update on Thursdays.

A litre of self-serve regular gasoline now costs $1.81 on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.83 on the Burin Peninsula and in central Newfoundland, $1.87 on the Connaigre Peninsula, $1.85 in Springdale, $1.82 in Corner Brook, $1.83 in the Codroy Valley and $1.83 to $1.85 on the Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, prices are now $2.35 in the Straits, $2.39 in the south, $2.16 in central, $1.88 in western Labrador and $1.90 in Churchill Falls.

Other fuel types remain the same in price since Thursday's scheduled price shift.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador