Gas decreases by 2.6 cents across N.L. while most other fuels increase

Gas prices in Newfoundland and Labrador have decreased by 2.6 cents per litre. (Axel Tardieu/CBC/Radio-Canada)

The price of regular gasoline decreased by 2.6 cents per litre on Thursday as part of the Public Utilities Board's weekly scheduled price change.

Propane also decreased by 0.4 cents but diesel, furnace oil and stove heating oil have all increased slightly.

For regular, self-service gas, customers on the Avalon Peninsula will pay $1.91. It's $1.93 on the Burin Peninsula and in central Newfoundland, $1.97 on the Connaigre Peninsula, $1.95 in Springdale, $1.92 in Corner Brook and Stephenville and $1.93 to $1.95 on the Northen Peninsula.

In Labrador, prices are now $2.35 in the Straits, $2.39 in the south, $2.16 in central, $1.97 in the west and just over $2 in Churchill Falls.

Diesel increased by 1.5 cents per litre, while home heating oil and stove oil have risen by 1.25 cents per litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

