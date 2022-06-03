Gas prices drop again, all other fuels increase for 3rd time this week in N.L.

Gasoline prices have decreased by 7.1 cents per litre across Newfoundland and Labrador. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

In the second unexpected price adjustment by the Public Utilities Board this week, diesel, home heating oil and stove oil prices continue to rise.

It's the third time, overall, those three fuel types increased this week including the regularly scheduled price adjustment on Thursday.

Diesel is up another 7.9 cents per litre on Friday. Home heating oil and stove oil are both increasing by 6.8 cents per litre.

Gasoline prices, however, continue to fall.

Prices dropped by nearly five cents a day ago and decreased again on Friday by up to 7.1 cents per litre.

This means customers in Newfoundland are paying $1.74 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.76 on the Burin Peninsula and in central, $1.78 in Springdale, $1.74 in the Corner Brook area and between $1.75 and $1.77 on the Northern Peninsula.

Customers in Labrador, meanwhile, are paying $2.28 per litre in the Straits, $2.32 in the south, $2.16 in central Labrador, $1.80 in western Labrador and $1.93 in Churchill Falls.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

