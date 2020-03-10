Gasoline prices decrease, other fuels increase slightly across N.L.

Regular gasoline prices decreased by 3.3 cents per litre across Newfoundland and Labrador. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

Gasoline prices are down across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday by 3.3 cents per litre.

It's part of the Public Utilities Board's scheduled weekly price shift which reflect the change in the average benchmark price of fuel products over the current pricing period.

Customers on the island will now pay $1.86 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.87 on the Burin Peninsula, $1.88 in central, $1.91 on the Connaigre Peninsula, $1.89 in Springdale, $1.86 in Corner Brook, $1.87 in the Codroy Valley and between $1.87 and $1.89 on the Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, regular gas prices are now $2.35 per litre in the Straits, $2.39 in the south, $2.16 in central, $1.92 in western and $1.95 in Churchill Falls.

Meanwhile, diesel, furnace oil and stove oil have increased slightly.

Diesel increased by up to 2.6 cents per litre, furnace oil rose by 2.23 cents per litre and stove heating oil on the island increased by 2.23 cents per litre while in Labrador the price rose by 4.26 cents per litre.

Propane decreased slightly by 2.1 cents per litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

