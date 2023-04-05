Gas increases for second straight week across N.L.

The maximum price of gasoline in Newfoundland and Labrador increased 6.1 cents per litre Thursday. (Elise Amendola/Associated Press)

The price of gasoline in Newfoundland and Labrador is up over six cents per litre for the second consecutive week.

The Public Utilities Board increased the maximum price of gasoline by 6.1 cents per litre Thursday, setting a new maximum price of $1.74 per litre on the Avalon peninsula.

Prices vary in other parts of Newfoundland, like $1.765 in central Newfoundland, $1.779 on the Baie Verte peninsula, $1.799 on the Connaigre Peninsula, between $1.74 and $1.76 in Deer Lake and Corner Brook on the west coast and $1.75 and $1.78 on the island's northern peninsula. The highest price is in the area of Francois and La Poile at $1.906 per litre.

Prices in Labrador now range from as low as $1.769 in central Labrador to as high as $2.068 per litre on parts of Labrador's south coast. Gas is also above $2 per litre on Labrador's north coast.

Diesel saw the largest movement of the week, a decrease of 9.4 cents per litre in Newfoundland. The higher drop is due to the changing of seasonal blends, according to the PUB, which is a 50/50 blend of Jet fuel and Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel (USLD). A 75/25 blend is used in the winter.

The change brings the price of diesel to just over $1.83 per litre on the Avalon and between $1.83 and $1.94 on the rest of the island depending on where you fuel up.

Labrador saw a 4.2 cent decrease, bringing new prices between $1.94 and $2.96 per litre.

The price of furnace oil is also affected by a swap of seasonal blends in Newfoundland, but saw an increase of just 0.48 cents per litre. Prices for the fuel now range between $1.32 and just under $1.50 per litre.

Stove oil has decreased across the province, down 3.44 cents in Newfoundland and 3.7 cents per litre in Labrador. Prices now range from $1.27 and $1.45 per litre on the island and $1.46 and over $2.39 per litre in Labrador.

Propane increased by 1.6 cents per litre.