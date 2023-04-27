Most fuel prices see small changes in latest N.L. price adjustment

The prices of most fuels are down across Newfoundland and Labrador following an adjustment from the Public Utilities Board, although the price of gasoline is up slightly.

That was the lone fuel to see an increase Thursday, up just 0.3 cents per litre. The price for a litre of unleaded fuel on the Avalon Peninsula now costs a maximum of $1.707 per litre.

Prices vary across the island, including $1.726 on the Bonavista Peninsula, $1.766 on the Connaigre Peninsula, $1.732 in central Newfoundland, $1.715 in Corner Brook and between $1.72 and $1.75 on the Northern Peninsula.

Customers in Labrador will pay between $1.769 in central Labrador, $1.773 in Labrador West, and as much as $2.068 depending on where you live in the Big Land.

Diesel saw the largest decrease, down 5.5 cents per litre across the majority of the province. Customers in Labrador West and Churchill Falls will see a smaller decrease of 0.8 cents per litre.

The change puts the price of diesel between $1.657 and $1.768 per litre in Newfoundland and between $1.721 and $2.965 in Labrador.

The price of furnace oil dropped by 4.74 cents per litre across the province Thursday. Stove oil dropped by the same amount in Newfoundland, and decreased by just 0.65 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls.

Propane saw the smallest decrease, down 0.2 cents per litre.