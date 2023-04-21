N.L. Gas prices drop over 7 cents in unexpected price adjustment

The price of gas lowered 7.6 cents per litre in Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday morning. (Robert Short/CBC)

The price of gas in Newfoundland and Labrador is down on Saturday in an unexpected price adjustment.

The Public Utilities Board lowered the maximum price of gas by 7.6 cents per litre Saturday, bringing the price to $1.705 on the Avalon Peninsula. Prices vary in other parts of Newfoundland, including $1.73 in central Newfoundland, $1.763 on the Connaigre Peninsula, $1.712 in the Deer Lake area, and between $1.72 and $1.75 on Northern Peninsula.

Prices are slightly higher in Labrador, ranging from $1.769 in central Labrador to as high as $2.068 on parts of the southern coast.

The price of diesel and stove oil is also down for customers in Labrador West and Churchill Falls Saturday, down 9.5 cents and 9.62 cents per litre respectively.

Customers in Labrador West will now pay $1.729 per litre for diesel and $1.232 for stove oil, while customers in Churchill Falls will pay $1.754 for a litre of diesel and $1.253 for a litre of stove oil.