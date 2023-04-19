Gas, most other fuels drop in price across N.L.

The Public Utilities Board lowered the maximum price of gas in Newfoundland and Labrador by three cents per litre Thursday. (Oseremen Irete/CBC)

The price of most fuels in Newfoundland and Labrador is down on Thursday.

The Public Utilities Board lowered the maximum price of gasoline by three cents per litre Thursday, bringing the price on the Avalon peninsula to $1.78 per litre.

Prices vary in other parts of Newfoundland, including $1.805 in central Newfoundland, $1.82 on the Baie Verte peninsula, $1.788 in Deer Lake and Corner Brook, $1.796 in Port aux Basques and between $1.79 and $1.81 per litre on the northern peninsula.

Prices are more expensive in Labrador, ranging from $1.769 in central Labrador to as high as $2.068 per litre on parts of the southern coast.

Diesel is seven cents per litre cheaper as of Thursday. The price on the Avalon is now set at $1.712 per litre and range between $1.71 and $1.83 per litre across the rest of Newfoundland. Prices in Labrador now sit between $1.82 and over $2.96 per litre.

Diesel in Labrador West and Churchill Falls saw its own drop in price, down 10.3 cents per litre.

Furnace oil decreased by 4.1 cents per litre. A litre of the fuel now costs between $1.212 and $1.385 depending on where you live in Newfoundland.

Stove oil lowered by 2.65 cents per litre in Newfoundland, and 10.97 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls. Customers in Newfoundland will now pay between $1.26 and 1.44 per litre, while customers in Labrador West and Churchill Falls will pay between $1.32 and $1.35 per litre.

Customers in other regions of Labrador will pay between $1.87 and just over $2.39 per litre.

Propane was the lone fuel to increase in price Thursday, up just 0.3 cents per litre.