Gas increases 7.1 cents per litre in latest fuel adjustment

The price of gas is up 7.1 cents per litre across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The prices of gas and home heating fuels are up for the third consecutive week in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Public Utilities Board increased the maximum price for gasoline by 7.1 cents per litre across the province Thursday. That puts the maximum price for a litre of unleaded fuel at $1.81 per litre on the Avalon peninsula.

Prices are higher across other parts of Newfoundland, including $1.828 on the Burin peninsula, $1.835 in central Newfoundland, $1.869 on the Connaigre Peninsula, $1.817 in the Corner Brook area and as high as $1.976 in the La Poile region.

Prices in Labrador now range from $1.769 in central Labrador and $1.876 in Labrador West to as high as $2.068 on parts of the southern coast.

Furnace oil also increased Thursday, up 6.9 cents per litre. The new prices reflects the beginning of the move to the summer blend of furnace oil, which has more Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel in it. Prices for the fuel now range between $1.782 and $1.892 per litre in Newfoundland and $1.95 and $2.96 per litre in Labrador.

Stove oil saw and increase of 1.2 cents per litre in Newfoundland, but a decrease of 2.91 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls. Prices for the fuel now fall between $1.25 and $1.42 in Newfoundland, $1.428 in Labrador West and $1.459 in Churchill Falls.

The price of diesel is also affected by a switch of seasonal blends, which lowered the price by five cents per litre across the province. A smaller decrease of 2.1 cents has been adjusted for Labrador West and Churchill Falls.

Diesel prices now range between $1.782 and $1.892 in Newfoundland and $1.927 and $2.965 in Labrador.

Propane increased by 0.8 cents per litre.