Warmer weather takes flight in our latest audience gallery

Ian Winter writes, 'This is an osprey, nicknamed Lucky, returned to his nest in St. John's, after being on the missing list last year.' (Submitted by Ian Winter)

Linda Lane captured an image of an iceberg near Triton, not long before a section on the right calved. (Submitted by Linda Lane)

Colin Lane tells us he spent a 'beautiful Sunday afternoon in Pippy Park watching the bees work.' (Submitted by Colin Lane)

Crab boats that returned to shore fully loaded with crab catches line the wharf at Old Perlican, Trinity Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Blue skies, puffy clouds ... a great spring day at Conception Bay, near the mouth of the Manuels River. (Submitted by Majed Khraishi)

We wonder what's on that little duck's mind ... a scene from Norris Arm. (Submitted by Eldon Purchase )

Barbara Harpur writes, 'Sunny Topsail brought the bees out today. Miniature tulips just opened and two bees decided to share their meal.' (Submitted by Barbara Harpur)

Shelly Toomashie shared this photo of a crisp evening in Wabush from earlier this month. (Submitted by Shelly Toomashie)

