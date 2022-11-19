Furnace oil dips by more than 8 cents per litre in N.L. on Saturday

The price of furnace oil lowered 8.29 cents per litre in Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board made an unscheduled fuel adjustment for the second straight day Saturday, lowering the price of furnace oil by over eight cents per litre.

The maximum price of furnace oil dropped by 8.29 cents per litre Saturday, according to a news release from the PUB. All other fuels are unaffected.

The change puts the price of a litre of stove oil between $1.628 and $1.658 on the Avalon Peninsula.

Elsewhere, prices range between $1.637 and $1.671 on Newfoundland's west coast, $1.671 per litre on the Burin and Bonavista peninsulas. $1.668 in central Newfoundland and between $1.647 and $1.693 on the Northern Peninsula.

The change was made due to recent market developments, the PUB said. Furnace oil also lowered as part of the PUB's scheduled adjustment on Thursday by 5.4 cents per litre.

Saturday marks the third straight day the PUB has made a fuel pricing adjustment. The price of all fuels decreased on Thursday, while stove oil and gasoline saw a second drop on Friday.