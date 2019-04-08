Furnace oil increases by nearly 8 cents per litre in unscheduled PUB price adjustment

The cost of furnace oil increased by 7.74 cents per litre Friday in an unscheduled price adjustment from the Public Utilities Board. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

The cost of furnace oil increased by 7.74 cents per litre Friday in an unscheduled price adjustment from the Public Utilities Board.

Furnace oil now costs $1.36 per litre on the northeast Avalon Peninsula, $1.39 on the northwest Avalon and $1.40 on the southern Avalon Peninsula. It currently sits at $1.44 on Change Islands and $1.52 in Grey River, Grand Bruit, La Poile and Francois.

The PUB says the price reflects the change in the average benchmark price of New York Harbour jet fuel, which accounts for three-quarters of the price of furnace oil since the board last adjusted prices yesterday.

The board's regularly scheduled price adjustment is next Thursday.

