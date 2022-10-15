Furnace oil sees steep drop in price in unscheduled PUB adjustment

Furnace oil dropped by over 16 cents per litre overnight. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Those who heat their homes with furnace oil will see a little more relief on their receipt on Friday.

In an unscheduled price adjustment, the Public Utilities Board dropped the cost per litre by 16.42 cents.

"The decreases in maximum prices for furnace oil heating fuel are the result of significant decreases in the benchmark prices for New York Harbour Jet which have been attributed, in part, to increased inventory levels for the product in the region," reads the PUB's news release.

Furnace oil is now between $1.29 and $1.34 on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.34 on the Burin Peninsula, $1.33 in central Newfoundland, $1.34 in Springdale, between $1.30 and $1.34 on the west coast of the island and between $1.31 and $1.36 on the Norther Peninsula.

The price also dropped one cent a day ago.

The next scheduled price adjustment is slated for Thursday.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador