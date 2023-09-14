All fuel types see increase in price across N.L.

All fuel types increased in price across Newfoundland and parts of Labrador on Thursday. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Fuel prices across Newfoundland and parts of Labrador saw a sizeable increase overnight.

The province's fuel price regulator raised the cost of regular gasoline by 5.3 cents per litre.

Gas prices at the pumps on the island on Thursday are now $1.94 per litre on the Avalon, $1.95 on the Burin Peninsula, $1.96 in central Newfoundland, $1.98 on the Baie Verte Peninsula, $1.94 in the Corner Brook area, $1.95 in the Codroy Valley and between $1.95 and $1.97 on the Northern Peninsula.

Changes in Labrador only impact western Labrador, now over $2 a litre, and Churchill Falls, now at $2.03.

Diesel increased in Newfoundland by 7.2 cents per litre. In western Labrador and Churchill Falls the change is 8.1 cents per litre.

Furnace heating oil and stove heating oil on the island also increased by 6.19 cents per litre, while stove heating oil in western Labrador and Churchill Falls jumped 7.3 cents per litre.

Propane had the smallest increase at 1.8 cents pre litre.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News app.