Diesel, heating fuel prices take significant jump across N.L.

The price of furnace oil in Newfoundland and Labrador is up 9.1 cents per litre Thursday. (CBC)

The price of diesel and home heating fuels are once again on the rise in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The province's Public Utilities Board increased the maximum price of diesel by 12.9 cents per litre Thursday — after rising by almost 38 cents per litre over the last seven days.

Customers on the Avalon Peninsula will now pay a maximum of $2.57 per litre for diesel. Elsewhere in Newfoundland, prices sit at $2.59 in central Newfoundland, $2.58 on the island's west coast, $2.61 on the Baie Verte Peninsula and $2.68 per litre on Change Islands.

Prices are unaffected in Labrador due to a price freeze, but still range from $2.17 to $2.76 per litre.

The maximum price of furnace oil also rose Thursday by 9.1 cents per litre.

The lowest price in Newfoundland is on the Avalon at $1.917 per litre, while other parts of Newfoundland will pay as much as $2.09 per litre. Stove oil also rose, up 7.09 cents in Newfoundland but only 0.73 cents per litre in Labrador.

Gas prices took a slight decrease across the province, down just 0.8 cents per litre. Customers on the Avalon will pay a maximum of $1.82 per litre.

The fuel adjustment puts the price of unleaded gas at $1.845 in central Newfoundland, between $1.82 and $1.83 in the Stephenville and Corner Brook areas, almost $1.88 on the island's Connaigre Peninsula, and $1.85 on the northern peninsula.

Prices in Labrador range from $1.88 per litre in Labrador West to as high as $2.32 in southern Labrador as the price freeze remains in effect.

The price of propane saw no change Thursday.