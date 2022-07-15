Most fuel prices up across N.L. Thursday

Gas prices in Newfoundland and Labrador are up 1.2 cents per litre Thursday. (Axel Tardieu/CBC/Radio-Canada)

The price of gasoline, diesel and home heating oil are all up slightly Thursday morning.

The maximum price of gas is up 1.2 cents per litre, according to a news release from Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board. Customers on the Avalon Peninsula will now pay a maximum of $1.832 for a litre of self-serve.

Elsewhere in Newfoundland, prices range from $1.85 per litre on the Burin and Bonavista peninsulas, almost $1.86 per litre in central Newfoundland, $1.87 on the Baie Verte Peninsula, between $1.83 and $1.85 per litre around Newfoundland's west coast and between $1.85 and $1.87 on the Northern Peninsula.

Prices are slightly higher in Labrador on Thursday, ranging from $1.898 per litre in Labrador West to as high as $2.32 in southern Labrador from Lodge Bay to Cartwright.

Diesel rose by 3.7 cents per litre across the province. The fuel had dropped dramatically over the past week, including a three day span last week that saw the price drop by over 25 cents per litre.

The price now sits at over $2.35 per litre on the Avalon, while ranging from $2.36 to $2.46 per litre across Newfoundland. In Labrador, diesel prices range from $2.17 to $2.76 per litre.

Furnace oil also rose by just over three cents per litre. Prices for the fuel in Newfoundland now range from $1.70 on the northeast Avalon to $1.88 in Ramea.

Stove oil is up 1.33 cents per litre in Newfoundland and 3.76 cents per litre in Labrador.

Propane is the only fuel to see a price decrease, down 2.2 cents per litre.