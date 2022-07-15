Most fuel prices up across N.L. Thursday
Gas now at $1.83 per litre on the Avalon
The price of gasoline, diesel and home heating oil are all up slightly Thursday morning.
The maximum price of gas is up 1.2 cents per litre, according to a news release from Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board. Customers on the Avalon Peninsula will now pay a maximum of $1.832 for a litre of self-serve.
Elsewhere in Newfoundland, prices range from $1.85 per litre on the Burin and Bonavista peninsulas, almost $1.86 per litre in central Newfoundland, $1.87 on the Baie Verte Peninsula, between $1.83 and $1.85 per litre around Newfoundland's west coast and between $1.85 and $1.87 on the Northern Peninsula.
Prices are slightly higher in Labrador on Thursday, ranging from $1.898 per litre in Labrador West to as high as $2.32 in southern Labrador from Lodge Bay to Cartwright.
Diesel rose by 3.7 cents per litre across the province. The fuel had dropped dramatically over the past week, including a three day span last week that saw the price drop by over 25 cents per litre.
The price now sits at over $2.35 per litre on the Avalon, while ranging from $2.36 to $2.46 per litre across Newfoundland. In Labrador, diesel prices range from $2.17 to $2.76 per litre.
Furnace oil also rose by just over three cents per litre. Prices for the fuel in Newfoundland now range from $1.70 on the northeast Avalon to $1.88 in Ramea.
Stove oil is up 1.33 cents per litre in Newfoundland and 3.76 cents per litre in Labrador.
Propane is the only fuel to see a price decrease, down 2.2 cents per litre.