Price of diesel drops for 3rd straight day, down by over 8 more cents

Diesel is down 8.6 cents per litre Saturday, and has lowered in price each day since Thursday. (Robert Jones/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board has lowered the maximum price of diesel and home heating fuels for a third straight day.

The price of diesel dropped by 8.6 cents per litre Saturday. The price of the fuel has gone down 25.2 cents per litre since Thursday.

Customers on the Avalon Peninsula will now pay $2.32 per litre of diesel.

Prices in other regions include $2.34 per litre in Central Newfoundland, almost $2.38 per litre on the Connaigre Peninsula, $2.36 in Springdale and on the Baie Verte Peninsula, between $2.32 and $2.34 on Newfoundland's west coast and almost $2.36 per litre on the northern peninsula.

In Labrador, prices range from $2.17 to as high as $2.76 per litre.

Furnace oil is also down 7.38 cents per litre Saturday, and has dropped 23.8 cents per litre since the last scheduled price adjustment on Thursday.

Prices on the Avalon now range from $1.67 to almost $1.71 per litre, while other prices in Newfoundland range from $1.68 in Deer Lake to $1.85 in Gaultois, McCallum and Rencontre East.

The maximum price for stove oil is now 8.39 cents per litre lower in Newfoundland and 7.07 cents per litre cheaper in Labrador. Since Thursday, the maximum price has been reduced by 35.2 cents in Newfoundland and just more than 35 cents per litre in Labrador.

Prices for the fuel now range from $1.85 to $2.02 per litre in Newfoundland and from $1.63 to $2.21 per litre in Labrador.