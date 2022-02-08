Home heating oils drop across N.L. Tuesday

The price of home heating fuels were lowered across Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday. (CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board has once again lowered the price of home heating oils in an unplanned pricing adjustment Tuesday.

The maximum price of furnace oil is 6.41 cents per litre lower Tuesday morning, while stove oil is on the decrease in Newfoundland by almost 8.1 cents per litre.

The adjustment puts the price of furnace oil between $1.564 and $1.607 on the Avalon Peninsula.

Elsewhere in Newfoundland, prices range from $1.607 on the Burin and Bonavista peninsulas, $1.604 in central Newfoundland, $1.636 on the Connaigre Peninsula, between $1.573 and $1.607 on Newfoundland's west coast and between $158.3 and $1.629 on the northern peninsula.

The most expensive furnace oil is being pumped in the areas of Gaultois, McCallum and Recontre East, where the fuel is $1.737 per litre.

Stove oil was lowered 8.08 cents per litre Tuesday, putting the price at between $1.618 and $1.661 on the Avalon.

Prices across Newfoundland now range from $1.627 in the Deer Lake and Corner Brook areas to as high as $1.791 in Recontre East, while prices in Labrador now range from $1.63 in central Labrador to $2.374 per litre in Churchill Falls.

All other fuels are unaffected.

Tuesday marks the fourth pricing adjustment since Nov. 17. It's the second time furnace oil has been lowered and the third time the price of stove oil has dropped in the same time period.