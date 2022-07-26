Gas increases 5.3 cents across N.L. as diesel dips from record highs

The price of gasoline is up 5.3 cents per litre in Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

The price of gasoline is up across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday, while recently rising fuels such as diesel are on the decline.

The province's Public Utilities Board increased the maximum price for a litre of gas by 5.3 cents per litre Thursday, putting the price on the Avalon Peninsula for unleaded, self-serve at $1.956 per litre.

Across Newfoundland, prices vary from $1.96 on Bell Island to over $1.98 per litre in central Newfoundland, $2.01 on the Connaigre Peninsula, $1.96 in Deer Lake and Corner Brook, $1.99 on the Baie Verte Peninsula, and between $1.97 and nearly $2 per litre on Newfoundland's northern peninsula.

Prices are slightly higher in Labrador, where customers in central Labrador will pay $2.16 per litre. Drivers in Labrador West will pay almost $2.05 per litre, while other parts of Labrador will pay between $2.288 and $2.327 per litre.

Diesel lowered by 8.5 cents per litre Thursday, the first decline since a dramatic increase of over 58 cents beginning last Friday.

The change puts most of the province below the $3 per litre mark, with the exception of the Grey River and La Poile area and on Change Islands. Prices in Newfoundland range between $2.89 and $3 per litre, while prices in Labrador fall between $2.17 and $2.98 per litre.

The price of furnace oil increased by 2.2 cents per litre, according to the PUB. Prices for the fuel on the Avalon Peninsula now range from $1.76 to $1.80 per litre and between $1.77 and $1.93 per litre across the rest of Newfoundland.

Stove oil saw both a rise and fall Thursday, increasing by 3.31 cents in Newfoundland but declining 5.74 cents per litre in Labrador — where the price for the fuel had increased 65 cents per litre between last Friday and Tuesday.

Prices for stove oil in Newfoundland now sit between $2 and $2.16 per litre, while customers in Labrador will pay between $1.63 and $2.44 per litre depending on their region.

Propane saw the lowest increase of the week, up 1.3 cents per litre. Customers will pay between $1.06 and $1.11 per litre in Newfoundland and between 94 cents and $1.38 per litre in Labrador.