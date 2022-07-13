Fuel prices lower across N.L. in weekly adjustment

The price of gas is down 4.5 cents per litre across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday. (John Gushue/CBC)

All fuels are down in price across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday morning.

The Public Utilities Board lowered the maximum price of gasoline by 4.5 cents per litre Thursday, putting the price of a litre of unleaded fuel on the Avalon at $1.813.

Prices vary in other parts of Newfoundland, including $1.832 per litre on the Burin and Bonavista peninsulas, $1.838 in central Newfoundland, $1.852 in Springdale and on the Baie Verte Peninsula, between $1.82 and $1.83 per litre in western Newfoundland and between $1.83 and $1.85 per litre on the northern peninsula.

The most expensive fuel in Newfoundland is pumped in Ramea, where the price is nearly $1.94 per litre.

Gas prices in Labrador range from $1.879 per litre in Labrador West to $1.904 in Churchill Falls, $2.162 per litre in central Labrador, $2.288 from the Straits to Red Bay and $2.327 from Lodge Bay to Cartwright — the most expensive gas in the province.

Diesel decreased by 4.9 cents per litre. Prices in Newfoundland now range from almost $2.85 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula to almost $2.96 on Change Islands and in the La Poile area, while customers in Labrador will pay between $2.17 in central Labrador to $2.94 in Churchill Falls.

The price of furnace oil was also lowered Thursday, down 5.4 cents per litre. Customers on the Avalon will pay between $1.71 and just over $1.74 per litre, while other prices in Newfoundland range between $1.724 and $1.884 per litre.

Stove oil decreased across the province, down 2.32 cents in Newfoundland and 7.32 cents per litre in Labrador. Prices in Newfoundland vary from just over $1.98 per litre to over $2.15 in Newfoundland and $1.63 to $2.37 per litre in Labrador.

Propane saw the smallest decrease, down just 0.7 cents per litre. The price of the fuel ranges from just over $1.08 to nearly $1.20 per litre in Newfoundland and between 93 cents and $1.37 per litre in Labrador.