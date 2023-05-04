All fuel prices drop across N.L.

The price of gasoline dropped by 0.8 cents per litre in Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday morning. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

The costs of all fuels are down across Newfoundland and Labrador in the Public Utilities Board's latest price adjustment.

The PUB lowered the maximum price of gas by 0.8 cents per litre Thursday, dropping the price on the Avalon Peninsula to $1.70 per litre.

Prices vary in other parts of the province: it's $1.718 on the Burin Peninsula, $1.725 in central Newfoundland and $1.707 in Corner Brook and other parts of Newfoundland's west coast. The most expensive gas on the island is in the La Poile area, where it costs $1.87 per litre.

In Labrador, prices range from $1.765 in Labrador West to $2.068 on parts of the south coast, where fuel is delivered by drum.

Diesel saw the biggest drop of the week, down five cents per litre in Newfoundland. Prices for the fuel on the island now range between $1.607 and $1.718 per litre.

The price saw no change in most parts of Labrador but dropped by 4.7 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls.

The price of furnace oil dropped by 4.35 cents per litre across the province, with stove oil in Newfoundland decreasing by the same amount. Stove oil saw a drop of 3.97 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls.

Propane saw the smallest drop of the week, down 0.6 cents per litre.