Gasoline jumps almost 11 cents, passing $2.25 per litre across most of N.L.

The price of gasoline took an unexpected jump in Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday morning, rising to more than $2.25 per litre for the majority of the province.

The Public Utilities Board increased the maximum price of gasoline by as much as 10.9 cents per litre Tuesday, citing a significant upward shift in the benchmarks used to set the maximum price of fuel, according to a news release.

The change puts the price of a litre of unleaded self-serve at $2.25 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula. Prices are higher in other parts of Newfoundland, including over $2.27 per litre in central Newfoundland, almost $2.26 per litre in Deer Lake and Corner Brook, almost $2.31 per litre on the Connaigre Peninsula and $2.28 on the northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, prices range from $1.62 per litre in central Labrador to as high as $2.34 in Churchill Falls.

The most expensive gas in the province is in Ramea, where it costs about $2.37 per litre.

The prices of all other fuels are unaffected by Tuesday's price shift, with the next scheduled price change set for Thursday.

