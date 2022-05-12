Gas, diesel and heating oil dip across N.L. in latest PUB price change

Prices for gasoline, diesel and home heating oil all declined in price on Thursday. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Drivers will likely feel some slight relief at the pumps with as Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board dropped gasoline and diesel costs Thursday morning.

Gas is down 3.1 cents per litre, making the maximum price on the Avalon Peninsula just over $2.14. Other prices include $2.16 on the Burin Peninsula and in central Newfoundland, $2.18 in Springdale, $2.14 in Corner Brook, $2.15 in Port aux Basques and $2.16 to $2.18 along the Northern Peninsula.

The coastal community of Ramea remains the most expensive place to fill up on the island, where one litre will set customers back $2.26.

In Labrador, the price per litre is $1.74 in the Straits, $1.78 in the south, $1.62 in central, $2.20 in western and $2.23 in Churchill Falls.

Fuel prices have surged around the world since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. In the last 11 weeks, the PUB — which usually posts price changes once a week — has made 24 separate price changes, to deal with rapid changes in petroleum markets.

Prices across Newfoundland and Labrador are now almost 70 cents higher than they were a year ago.

Diesel also took a dive by 4.5 cents per litre. It now costs $2.69 on the Avalon Peninsula, $2.71 on the Burin Peninsula and in the central area of the island, $2.73 in Springdale, $2.70 along the west coast and $2.71 to $2.73 along the Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, diesel is now $1.81 per litre in the Straits, $1.86 in the south, $2.98 in the west, $1.94 in the coastal north and over $3 per litre in Churchill Falls.

Home heating oil is down 3.9 cents a litre on Thursday, sitting at a $1.99 on the northeast Avalon, $2.02 on the northwest Avalon, $2.08 on the southern Avalon, $2.03 in central Newfoundland, $2.04 in Springdale, $2 in Corner Brook, $2.03 in Port aux Basques, $2.01 in the Gros Morne area and $2.06 in St. Anthony.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

