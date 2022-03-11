Gas down slightly in N.L. as other fuels see ups and downs

Gas is down 1.1 cents per litre in Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday. (Angela McInnes/CBC News)

Fuel prices in Newfoundland and Labrador are mostly up Thursday, with decreases in gasoline and stove oil.

The price of gasoline is down by 1.1 cents per litre according to the Public Utilities Board, bringing the maximum price of a litre of unleaded self-serve to $1.883 on the Avalon peninsula.

Prices vary in other regions of the province, such as $1.908 in central Newfoundland, $1.89 in Corner Brook and Deer Lake, $1.90 in Stephenville and just under $1.95 in western Labrador.

The cost of other fuels in the province are up Thursday. Diesel is increasing by 2.7 cents per litre in Newfoundland, and 6.7 cents in Labrador.

Furnace oil is up over 5.2 cents per litre, while stove oil is seeing both a rise and decline on Thursday — dropping 8.2 cents per litre in Newfoundland, but rising by over 5.8 cents per litre in Labrador.

The price of propane is also up 1.6 cents per litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.