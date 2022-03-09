2-cent hike for gas, as most fuel prices jump for 2nd straight day in N.L.

The price of gas is up 2 cents per litre across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday morning. (Robert Short/CBC )

The price of gas in Newfoundland and Labrador is up again Thursday, as other fuel prices continue on a steep incline.

The maximum price of gasoline is up two cents per litre across the province Thursday, according to the Public Utilities Board, putting the price of unleaded self-serve at $1.893 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula.

Gas prices have been soaring since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The global oil market has been in turmoil since.

Drivers in central Newfoundland will see a slightly higher maximum price of $1.918, while prices sit at $1.90 in Deer Lake and Corner Brook, $1.932 on the Baie Verte Peninsula and just under $1.96 in western Labrador.

Central Labrador continues to see the lowest price in the province at more than $1.59 per litre, while Ramea has the highest price per litre at $2.017 per litre. Change Islands, located off the island's northeast coast, also crossed the $2 per litre threshold Thursday.

The price for diesel fuel and home heating fuels is also on the rise, after rising by more than five cents each on Wednesday morning.

The price of diesel rose another 8.6 cents per litre Thursday morning — for a total increase of more than 14 cents since Tuesday.

Furnace oil increased by 7.74 cents per litre, while stove oil rose by just over eight cents per litre.

Propane is the lone fuel to see a decrease in price, down 8.4 cents per litre.

Thursday's update marked the fifth change in fuel prices since March 17, as the PUB continues to deal with upward shifts in the benchmarks it uses to set fuel prices. Prices are usually set each Thursday.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.