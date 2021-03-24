A driver reaches for a gas pump at a station in St. John's. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Fuel prices are down for the most part across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday morning.

The price of gasoline is down four cents per litre, according to the province's Public Utilities Board. That puts the maximum price of a litre of unleaded self-serve at as much as $1.886 on the Avalon Peninsula.

Prices in other parts of the province vary, including $1.911 in central Newfoundland, $1.89 in Deer Lake and Corner Brook, $1.902 in Stephenville, and $1.952 in Western Labrador. Central Labrador continues to have the cheapest gas prices in the province at $1.596, while Ramea is still the most expensive place to fill up at $2.01.

The maximum prices of all other fuels — with the exception of propane — are also down Thursday.

The price of diesel is down 4.8 cents per litre, furnace oil is down 1.65 cents per litre and stove oil is down 6.2 cents a per litre in Newfoundland and just under 3.5 cents in Labrador.

Propane is up 4.1 cents per litre.

Province continues to address cost of living: Coady

Fuel prices and the rising cost of living in the province were a hot-button topic during Wednesday's sitting of the House of Assembly, leading to debate about what can and can't be done to help people in the province tackle rising prices.

The provincial government announced increases to the income supplement and seniors' benefit by 10 per cent on Tuesday. Finance Minister Siobhan Coady also announced a one-time benefit for those receiving income support, which will come in the first week of April. Individuals will receive $200 and families will receive $400.

Opposition Leader David Brazil questioned how the increase to the income supplement will help the 162,000 individuals and families who receive it each year, saying the changes will only translate to an extra $11.25 every three months.

"We all understand the importance of the cost of living. I think we're all here because we want to make a difference," Premier Andrew Furey said in response. "We're caring, compassionate parliamentarians who recognize this incredible issue for the people of the province. Yesterday we launched a plan that was meant to address the acute, immediate need of those in need the most."

PC Finance Critic Tony Wakeham, left, called on Finance Minister Siobhan Coady to tell the federal government to defer HST payments on gas during the sitting of the House of Assembly Wednesday. (CBC)

Furey, who was in Ottawa for Tuesday's announcement, said the province is taking a "fulsome approach" to tackling the cost of living, saying government doesn't need to take a knee-jerk response when looking after the most vulnerable people in the province.

Discussion on the federal and provincial gas taxes were also brought to the house by PC MHA Tony Wakeham, who called on Finance Minister Siobhan Coady to write to her federal counterpart to defer the HST on gas until prices normalize.

"It's about choices, and this government has a choice to make. It has a choice to make for the people of Newfoundland and Labrador," Wakeham said.

Coady called Wakeham "misinformed," saying she doesn't have the power to lower the HST on fuel prices.

"It's not me or the people on this side that actually set global oil prices. But I will say to the member opposite, we're doing everything that we can to support the people of the province."

Coady didn't answer Wakeham's question on if she would write to the federal minister.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.