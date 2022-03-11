Gas, diesel, heating oil all up across parts of N.L. in surprise price change

The price of gasoline unexpectedly rose nine cents per litre in Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday morning. (Angela McInnes/CBC News)

The prices of gasoline, diesel and home heating oil took an unexpected jump Tuesday morning, rising over nine cents per litre each across much of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Public Utilities Board raised the maximum price for gasoline by nine cents per litre Tuesday. The change puts the price of a litre of unleaded self-serve at more than $2.26 per litre on the Avalon peninsula.

Elsewhere in the province, prices range from $2.28 per litre in central Newfoundland, $2.26 per litre on Newfoundland's west coast and $2.29 per litre on the northern peninsula.

Gas prices in Labrador are also up, but only in western Labrador and Churchill Falls, sitting at $2.32 and $2.35 per litre respectively. The rest of the region is staying on the regular pricing schedule, said the PUB.

The price of diesel also rose Tuesday, up 10.6 cents per litre across the province.

Prices now range from almost $2.28 per litre on the Avalon to as high as $2.38 per litre on Change Islands and the Grey River area of Newfoundland, and from $1.63 per litre to $3.05 per litre in Labrador.

Stove oil increased by almost 9.2 cents per litre across the province, except in western Labrador and Churchill Falls, while furnace oil increased by the same amount in all pricing zones.

Propane saw no change in price.

The extraordinary adjustment of prices comes less than a week after the provincial government announced a temporary reduction in its provincial tax for gas and diesel, which lowered the price of the fuels by as much as 8.1 cents per litre.

The following chart, powered by user-generated data collected by the website GasBuddy, shows the recent trend in gas prices across Newfoundland and Labrador.