Fuel prices drop across N.L. — but will rise Saturday with new carbon tax, says regulator

The price of gasoline is down across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday but will increase again on Saturday, according to the Public Utilities Board. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

The prices of fuels are down across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday but will rise again with the implementation Saturday of a new federal carbon tax, according to the Public Utilities Board.

The maximum price of gas went down 4.2 cents per litre in the board's weekly price-setting Thursday, dropping the cost of a litre of unleaded fuel to $1.626 on the Avalon Peninsula, between $1.63 and $1.80 across the rest of Newfoundland and between $1.65 and $2.08 per litre across Labrador.

Diesel saw a decrease of 2.5 cents per litre across the province, putting prices between $1.62 and $1.74 in Newfoundland and between $1.69 and $2.36 in Labrador. Customers in Labrador West and Churchill Falls saw a slightly larger decrease, 4.4 cents per litre.

The prices of furnace dropped by 2.14 cents per litre across the province, while stove oil dropped by 2.14 cents per litre in Newfoundland and most of Labrador, and just over 4.4 cents in Labrador West and Churchill Falls.

Propane saw the smallest decrease of the week, 0.3 cents per litre.

Gas, diesel will increase with new carbon tax Saturday, says PUB

The prices of gasoline, diesel and other fuels are expected to increase as a federal carbon tax comes into effect Saturday.

The carbon tax will add 14 cents per litre to gasoline and diesel and is expected to increase the price of home heating fuels by around 17 cents.

The prices of gas and diesel will increase on Saturday, the PUB said, but a change in the price of home heating fuels will be affected later, as maximum prices established by the board don't include taxes.

Federal clean fuel regulations also come into effect Saturday, but the PUB says any adjustment to the price of carbon will come the following week.

Diesel, stove oil plummet in parts of Labrador

In some parts of Labrador, the prices of diesel and stove oil are down dramatically Thursday morning, as the board ends its spring price freeze.

Earlier this month, much of Labrador had the seasonal price freeze lifted, with the exception of parts of the south coast, where fuel is supplied by tanker, and the north coast. With the annual spring resupply expected to clew up this week, the PUB said, prices are on the move in those regions.

The price of gasoline is now 10.9 cents per litre lower in those regions Thursday morning, dropping the cost to $1.924 per litre.

The largest decrease is in diesel, where prices decreased by 53.5 cents per litre. The change puts the price of the fuel at $2.146 per litre.

Stove oil also saw a decrease of 46.5 cents per litre, lowering the price per litre to just over $1.62.