Gas, diesel prices see slight drop in weekly adjustment

The price of gasoline lowered 2.9 cents per litre across much Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday. (Alex Lupul/CBC)

The prices of gasoline, diesel and most home heating fuels took a modest drop across much of Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday morning.

The province's Public Utilities Board lowered the maximum price of gasoline by 2.9 cents per litre Thursday, which affects prices in Newfoundland, Labrador West and Churchill Falls.

Prices in parts of Labrador including the Straits to Red Bay, southern Labrador from Lodge Bay to Cartwright and the region's north and south coasts are unaffected by Thursday's adjustment.

The change puts the price of a litre of unleaded self-serve to $2.135 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula. Prices in central Newfoundland now sit at $2.16 per litre, while prices are slightly lower on the island's west coast at between $2.14 and $2.15 per litre.

Ramea continues to be the most expensive place to fuel up on the island at almost $2.26 per litre.

The maximum price per litre in Labrador West is just over $2.20 per litre, while customers in Churchill Falls will pay over $2.22 per litre.

The price of diesel lowered by 1.2 cents per litre, putting the price per litre at over $2.36 on the Avalon Peninsula. Prices across Newfoundland range from $2.36 to as high as $2.47 per litre, while prices in Labrador now range from $1.86 to as high as $3.05 per litre in areas of the south coast where the fuel is delivered by the drum.

Both furnace oil and stove oil decreased by less than a cent per litre, 0.97 cents, while propane increased by just a tenth of a cent.

The price of furnace oil now ranges from $1.77 on the northeast Avalon to as high as $1.95 per litre in the McCallum and Recontre East area of Newfoundland. Stove oil ranges from $1.82 per litre to as high as $2.46 per litre in parts of Labrador.

