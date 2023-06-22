Cost of diesel drops by as much as 26 cents in parts of Labrador in weekly price-setting

The price of gas is down 1.9 cents per litre across much of Newfoundland and Labrador, but up 1.9 cents in parts of Labrador. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

Diesel prices in Labrador have dropped by as much as 26.5 cents per litre in some areas, in the weekly price-setting by the provincial Public Utilities Board.

The spring resupply of fuel to Labrador began earlier this month, and the board lifted its suspension of price adjustments, which began in June.

The maximum price of diesel is down 11.8 cents per litre across most of Labrador, with customers in central Labrador seeing a decrease of 26.5 cents per litre. That puts prices between $1.91 and $2.68 per litre in the area.

The price of stove oil is down 10.24 cents per litre across parts of southern Labrador, and down 23 cents per litre in central Labrador.

Most fuels increase across Newfoundland

The maximum price of gas across Labrador — excluding Labrador West, Churchill Falls and the north coast — is up 1.9 cents a litre, putting it between $1.65 and $2.09 per litre in the Big Land. Customers in Labrador West, Churchill Falls and the rest of Newfoundland saw a drop of 1.9 cents per litre.

Thursday's price adjustment puts the price of gas at $1.668 on the Avalon Peninsula, and between $1.67 and $1.83 per litre across the rest of the island.

Customers in Labrador West and Churchill Falls will pay $1.73 per litre and $1.75 per litre, respectively.

The price of diesel dropped by 4.8 cents per litre in Newfoundland — putting prices between $1.64 and $1.75 per litre — and decreased by four cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls.

Furnace oil increased by almost 4.2 cents per litre Thursday. Stove oil increased by the same amount in Newfoundland, and increased by over 3.3 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls.

Propane saw is down 0.9 cents per litre.