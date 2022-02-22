Gas drops almost 9 cents across much of N.L. in unexpected price change
Changes apply to Newfoundland, Lab West and Churchill Falls customers
The price of most fuels dropped substantially across Newfoundland and parts of Labrador Tuesday morning, thanks to an unexpected adjustment from the Public Utilities Board.
Gasoline decreased by just under nine cents per litre across much of the province, down 8.9 cents per litre in Newfoundland, Labrador West and Churchill Falls.
Other areas of Labrador — including the Straits to Red Bay, southern Labrador, and the north and south coasts – aren't part of Tuesday's adjustment.
The decrease puts the maximum price of a litre of unleaded self-serve at $2.164 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula.
Prices vary in other parts of Newfoundland, including between $2.18 and $2.19 on the Burin Peninsula and central Newfoundland, $2.203 on the Baie Verte Peninsula and $2.28 in Ramea, the most expensive place to fuel up on the island.
Prices in western Labrador are now just under $2.23 per litre, while customers in Churchill Falls will pay a maximum of $2.255 per litre. By comparison, prices in the unaffected areas of Labrador range from $2.35 to $2.39 per litre.
The price of diesel also decreased by 7.5 cents per litre.
Prices range from $2.375 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula to $2.40 in central Newfoundland and as high as $2.48 per litre on Change Islands. The price of diesel in Labrador ranges from as low as $1.86 per litre to as high as $3.05 per litre on the southern coast.
Furnace and stove oil lowered by 6.46 cents per litre across much of the province. The drop was slightly lower in western Labrador and Churchill Falls at 5.8 cents per litre.
The next scheduled price adjustment is Thursday, but changes could come sooner based on a volatile market and changes to pricing benchmarks, according to the PUB.
The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?