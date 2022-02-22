Gas drops almost 9 cents across much of N.L. in unexpected price change

The maximum price of gasoline lowered by 8.9 cents across Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday morning. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The price of most fuels dropped substantially across Newfoundland and parts of Labrador Tuesday morning, thanks to an unexpected adjustment from the Public Utilities Board.

Gasoline decreased by just under nine cents per litre across much of the province, down 8.9 cents per litre in Newfoundland, Labrador West and Churchill Falls.

Other areas of Labrador — including the Straits to Red Bay, southern Labrador, and the north and south coasts – aren't part of Tuesday's adjustment.

The decrease puts the maximum price of a litre of unleaded self-serve at $2.164 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula.

Prices vary in other parts of Newfoundland, including between $2.18 and $2.19 on the Burin Peninsula and central Newfoundland, $2.203 on the Baie Verte Peninsula and $2.28 in Ramea, the most expensive place to fuel up on the island.

Prices in western Labrador are now just under $2.23 per litre, while customers in Churchill Falls will pay a maximum of $2.255 per litre. By comparison, prices in the unaffected areas of Labrador range from $2.35 to $2.39 per litre.

The price of diesel also decreased by 7.5 cents per litre.

Prices range from $2.375 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula to $2.40 in central Newfoundland and as high as $2.48 per litre on Change Islands. The price of diesel in Labrador ranges from as low as $1.86 per litre to as high as $3.05 per litre on the southern coast.

Furnace and stove oil lowered by 6.46 cents per litre across much of the province. The drop was slightly lower in western Labrador and Churchill Falls at 5.8 cents per litre.

The next scheduled price adjustment is Thursday, but changes could come sooner based on a volatile market and changes to pricing benchmarks, according to the PUB.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.