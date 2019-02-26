Diesel, home heating prices jump unexpectedly across much of N.L.

the price of home heating fuels is on the rise in Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday morning. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The price of diesel and heating oils are up Saturday morning following a surprise price adjustment from Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board.

The price change took place due to drastic changes in the benchmarks used to price the fuels, according to the PUB. The changes affect all of Newfoundland, along with western Labrador and Churchill Falls.

Areas in the Labrador Straits, southern and coastal Labrador will remain at their current prices.

The price of diesel is up 10 cents per litre as a result of the changes, bringing the price to $2.449 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula.

Elsewhere in Newfoundland, prices range from $2.474 per litre in central Newfoundland, $2.456 in Deer Lake and Corner Brook, $2.465 in the Stephenville area and $2.492 in Ramea.

Customers in western Labrador will see a new maximum price of $2.515 per litre, while the price of diesel now sits at $2.54 per litre in Churchill Falls.

Furnace oil increased by 8.64 cents across much of the province. Stove oil increased by the same amount in Newfoundland, but rose by an additional 3.5 cents in western Labrador and Churchill Falls, up 11.14 cents per litre.

The prices of gasoline and propane are unchanged.

The next fuel pricing adjustment is scheduled for Thursday, but the PUB could intervene if benchmarks continue to change drastically.