Fuel price freeze ends in central Labrador, sending gas up more than 62 cents

Drivers in central Labrador previously had the lowest gas prices in the province due to a price freeze. With the freeze lifting Thursday, prices are up over 62 cents per litre. (Rafsan Faruqe Jugol/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's fuel price regulator has lifted the annual price freeze for customers in central Labrador, bringing the price of gas up more than 62 cents per litre.

The Public Utilities Board's price freeze had been in place since late November, when the price of gas sat at $1.541 per litre. That price reflects the cost of fuel at the time, which has since drastically increased due to inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine beginning in February.

The freeze was lifted effective Thursday morning, raising the price of a litre of unleaded self-serve by 62.1 cents per litre once adjusting for current pricing benchmarks. The price per litre in the region now sits at $2.162 per litre.

The price freeze also applied to diesel and stove oil, which increased by 54.2 cents and 47.2 cents per litre respectively. The maximum price for diesel in the region is now $2.176 per litre, while stove oil will cost $1.638 per litre.

While the price freeze was lifted in most other pricing regions in Labrador last month, the PUB says Zone 14, Coastal Labrador North, will continue to fall under the freeze until a fuel resupply can begin.

Prices up elsewhere

Elsewhere in the province, the price of gas is up 1.2 cents per litre Thursday morning.

The change puts the maximum price of a litre of gasoline at $2.252 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula. Elsewhere in Newfoundland, prices range from over $2.27 per litre on the Burin Peninsula and central Newfoundland, just under $2.26 per litre on the island's west coast, and $2.29 per litre on the Northern Peninsula from Englee to St. Anthony.

In Labrador, prices vary from $2.356 per litre in the Straits and $2.39 in southern Labrador to as high as $2.58 per litre on the south coast where fuel is delivered by the drum.

The price of diesel increased by 2.8 cents per litre, putting prices between $1.86 per litre on the north coast of Labrador to as high as $3.05 on Labrador's south coast. Prices in Newfoundland range from $2.35 to $2.46 per litre.

Both furnace oil and stove oil increased by 2.38 cents per litre, except in Labrador West and Churchill Falls where stove oil increased by 5.43 cents per litre.

Propane was the lone fuel to see a decrease, down just 0.5 cents per litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.