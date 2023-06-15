Fuel prices up slightly in Newfoundland, steady in most of Labrador

The price of gas increased by a cent a litre in Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The price of gas is up one cent per litre Thursday across the island after the latest adjustment from the Public Utilities Board, but will stay put in most of Labrador.

Thursday's adjustment puts the price of gas at $1.686 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula. Prices vary across the rest of Newfoundland — over $1.71 per litre in central Newfoundland, over $1.70 on the Burin Peninsula, over $1.69 on the west coast and between $1.70 and $1.73 per litre on the north coast among other regions.

Gas prices, along with diesel and stove oil prices, are largely unaffected across much of Labrador as the spring resupply continues, according to the PUB. Further adjustments are expected before full pricing is suspended later this spring, according to a news release.

Customers in Labrador West and Churchill Falls, however, will pay a cent per litre more for gas on Thursday. The price of gas now sits at just over $1.75 per litre in Labrador West and nearly $1.78 per litre in Churchill Falls.

The price of diesel is down 0.5 cents per litre across the island and by 0.8 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls. Prices for the fuel now range between $1.59 and $1.71 per litre in Newfoundland and between $1.69 and $2.68 per litre in Labrador.

Furnace oil and stove oil in Newfoundland rose 0.36 cents per litre Thursday. The fuel increased by 0.71 cents in Labrador West and Churchill Falls.

Propane decreased by 0.7 cents per litre.