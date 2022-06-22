Gas prices drop over 6 cents across much of N.L.

Gas prices dropped by over 6 cents per litre across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday. (Alex Lupul/CBC)

The prices of all fuels are down across the board in Newfoundland and Labrador, except areas where a seasonal price freeze is in effect.

The province's Public Utilities Board lowered the maximum price of gasoline by 6.1 cents per litre Thursday, putting the price of a litre of self-serve at $2.093 on the Avalon Peninsula.

Prices vary in other parts of Newfoundland, from $2.11 per litre on the Burin Peninsula, between $2.10 and $2.11 per litre in the Stephenville and Corner Brook areas and $2.13 per litre on the Northern Peninsula from Englee to St. Anthony.

Customers in Labrador West will pay a maximum of $2.159 at the pump, while drivers in Churchill Falls will pay $2.184 per litre. Other parts are Labrador are unaffected due to the seasonal price freeze set in June.

Diesel also dropped by three cents per litre Thursday. Prices range from $2.18 per litre on the Avalon to as high as $2.29 in other parts of Newfoundland, while Labrador ranges from $2.21 to as high as $2.76 on the south coast.

Both furnace oil and stove oil decreased by 2.55 cents per litre. Furnace oil ranges from between $1.61 and $1.72 per litre in the province, while stove oil varies from $1.67 to $2.02 per litre.

Propane decreased by just 0.2 cents per litre.

