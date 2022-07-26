Slight changes in all fuel prices across N.L. in weekly adjustment

Gas is decreasing in price on Thursday by 1.5 cents per litre, while diesel increases by 0.6 cents per litre. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

All fuel prices are changing slightly on Thursday, as Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board makes its weekly scheduled adjustment.

Gasoline decreased by 1.5 cents per litre, meaning the price at the pumps will remain under $2 for most of the island and falling to $2.01 on Fogo Island, $2.04 on the Change Islands, $2.06 in Ramea and $2 in St. Brendan's.

In Labrador, gas prices are now $2.35 in the Straits, $2.39 in the south, $2.16 in central, $2 in the west and $2.02 in Churchill Falls.

Diesel is increasing by 0.6 cents per litre for all areas of the province.

Furnace oil is also rising by 0.47 cents per litre.

For stove heating oil, the price is rising by 0.47 cents per litre in Newfoundland while decreasing by 0.58 cents per litre in Labrador.

Propane is decreasing by 1.8 cents per litre across the province.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

